DOLORES DEVOL Dolores Mae Devol, 85, passed in Oroville Friday afternoon, August 9th, surrounded by loving family and friends. There will be a small private funeral Friday the 16th at Upham Cemetery. A memorial service officiated by Pastor Roy Fisher will follow the next day, Saturday at 1:00, at the First Congregational Church in Oroville, with a reception after. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to . Dolores is survived by her husband Arthur, brother David Labadie and sister Sylvia Demel, children Ken, Bob, Tom, and Jeannie Graham, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. She was born May 1, 1934 into a ranch family in Marysville, to John and Mary Labadie, and attended Marysville High School. Married on February 22, 1952, Dolores and Art shared 67 years together and finished as strong as they began, ever committed to one another. Art fondly called her The Adorable Dolores. In their early married years, Art's job with Shell Oil saw them moving throughout the western United States. Dolores tolerated each relocation with patience and good humor, becoming an expert mover-of-house. In 1964, they settled for the last time in Oroville. In addition to being a mother of four, Dolores held several jobs over the years, at Harts Fabric, the CA Department of Parks and Recreation, and reception at the Butte Oroville Veterinary Hospital where she was thrilled to have been asked to assist in a surgery. An avid and accomplished seamstress, Dolores was a member of the Oroville Piecemakers Quilt Guild and equipped her family with quilts galore. She was a devoted and active member of her church. She enjoyed a game of pinocle. Those who knew Dolores loved her for her constant cheerfulness, her warmth, and her unfailing kindness. She will be missed and long remembered.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 15, 2019