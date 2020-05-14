DOLORES SHOFNER MCDONNELL Dec. 2, 1931-May 6, 2020 On Dec. 2, 1031 an Angel was born ito this world, an Angel that three of us were lucky enough to call "our Mom". On May 6, 2020 she returned to heaven to reunite with the love of her life, our father, John Lee Shofner. Mom was born to Robert and Ellen Cooney and given the name Dolores Linnea, a middle name she hated, that's until on April 1st if this year her great granddaughter was born and given the same name, then she suddenly loved it. Mom attended Catholic Schools in the Bay Area and graduated in 1949 as an only child, she enjoyed many of the perks that came with that. She was the apple of her Swedish grandparents eyes, and though money may have been short, love surely was not. After graduating from high school Mom moved to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia with her parents. Her father worked for Aramco Oil, it was there that she met the love of her life in the Summer of 1952, John Shofner. He also worked for Aramco Oil at the time. They were married on July 11, 1953 in Mom's hometown of Berkley, CA before returning to Dhahran where they had two of their three children, Teresa and Robert. In 1960 they returned to the states where they settled in Paradise, CA and had their third child, John. In 1961, Mom and Dad purchased what was then Village Liquors. They made friends very easily in their new hometown and knew this is where they wanted to raise their family. All was going well for them until 1967, Dad developed cancer. It was a long hard battle, but in December of 1969, Dad passed away and Mom's life would take a dramatic change. She had three children to raise and a business to run all alone. but being the strong woman she was she rose to the challenge. In 1971, Mom re-married to Jim McDonnell, a recent widower himself, understanding not wanting to be alone, they pieced their families together. Many struggle and difficulties layed ahead, and yet no matter how hard things became, Mom always placed the needs of those she loved above her own. She never gave up. After a very long battle with cancer himself one in which Mom stood by him every step of the way, Jim passed away in Jan. 1997. With the business having been sold and the kids all grown up, Mom now had time on her hands that she hadn't known before. that's when she found her new loves bingo and baking cookies. It was wonderful to watch as the friendships she developed and the fun show was having put the beautiful smile back to her face and the sparkle back in her eyes that we has all missed for so long. there was once again joy that had been gone for so long, we had Mom back again! Mom loved to bake cookies, and lots of them and you didn't come to her house without being offered some. If she didn't have what you liked most, she would gladly make them so they'd be ready for you on your next visit. As her children, we've each been told many times how sweet and adorable Mom was and believe us, we all know how lucky we were to have her. Mom lived a long and amazing life, she saw many wonderful things in her travels. She'd been in the Pyramids in Egypt, all through Europe, and on the top fo the Swiss Alps just to name a few. She crossed the Atlantic by ship and propellar plane, once being struck by lightning on the way - a story we all heard many times! Both the thing she was most proud of was always her family of that there is no doubt. And in her final days she was able to spend quality time with them all and to her that was priceless - as to us as well. She was able to see her two newly born great-granddaughters and know that the love and kindness that started with her had passed on to one more generation. For all of us that knew and loved her, we all know this for sure - in this world that right now is so full of darkness -Heaven just became a much brighter place, and one thing is for sure, when the rest of us arrive, Mama will have a cookie and a bingo card waiting for us! We love and miss you Mom - give Daddy our love until we meet again. Mom (Dolores) is survived by her loving children Teresa (Danny) Kennebeck, Robert (Shryle) Shofner and John (Holly) Shofner; granddaughter Robin, grandson John Lee (Danielle), great granddaughters Scarlet and Shayla. Step son Clay McDonnell, daughter in law Terie Shofner, and also the entire Campion family which has always been family to us. Though a proper Celebration of Life is not possible at this time, we will be having a celebration like no other when life permits it! In lieu of flowers or gifts please make donations to the Paradise Animal Shelter on Mom's name. She loved all critters.



