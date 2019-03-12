DON BEADLE Our beloved brother, Don, entered into his eternal rest with our Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2019, in Chico, California, at the age of 61. Born in Sacramento on July 13, 1957, Don graduated from Camino Elementary and El Dorado High School in Placerville, Ca, class of 1975. Soon after, Don joined the Air Force and became a Fire Protection Specialist. After the Air Force he apprenticed to become a Cabinet Maker, eventually becoming a journeyman. He spent most of his 32-year career building high-end cabinets, first in Sacramento and then the last 12 years in Chico, eventually retiring early due to health issues. He had just moved to Paradise, CA when in January of 2017 he suffered a stroke from wich he never fully recovered. By God's grace, he was moved back to Chico just months before the Camp Fire destroyed most of Paradise, including the rehab hospital where he was living. Don is survived by his brother Dan (Linda) of Chico, sister Debbie Geller (Dennis) of Placerville, brother Dave (Julianne) of San Tan Valley, Arizona, sister Dorothy Smith (George) of Lincoln, brother Doug (Luann) of Martinez, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his Father (Will) and Mother (Martha), both of Placerville. Don's gift of gab and his love of family will be missed. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 21, at the Sacramento Valley National Veterans Cemetery in Dixon. Share your thoughts at NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary