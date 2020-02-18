|
DON DRANE Don Alanson Drane died on February 13, 2020 at the age of 93, in Chico California. He was born November 25, 1926 in Chico, to H.A. "Lance" and Mabel Drane. He graduated from Chico Senior High School and immediately joined the U. S. Merchant Marines as a Maritime Radio Operator during World War II. After his 4 years of Service he returned to Chico and married Marion Chapman. Don lived most of his life in Chico, but also lived in Los Molinos where he worked with his parents at Drane's Real Estate and Insurance Agency. He moved back to Chico to marry Helen Myers and begin his 40 year career in the title and escrow industry, working for both Mid Valley Title & Escrow Company and Bidwell Title & Escrow Company. While title and escrow was his profession, music was his passion. Don was an accomplished musician, director, singer/soloist and loved to dance. He was a 50+ year member of the Tehama County Band, a life member of the Chico Host Lions Club, the Chico Elks Lodge and he had many fond memories as a member of the Chico Elks RV Club. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his younger brother Dalan Drane, his wife Helen and his son Wendell Myers. He is survived by his sister Lois Johnson, Bakersfield, CA, sister in law Jean Drane, Oroville, CA, his former wife Marion (Fox) Frey, Chico, CA, his sons Ray Drane, Houston, TX, Vern Drane, Yreka, CA, Mark Drane, Chico, CA, Warren Myers, Folsom, CA, daughter in law Cindy Myers, Las Vegas, NV and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial contributions in memory of Don can be made to the Chico Elks Lodge. For those wishing to express their condolences or share memories of Don with his family, there will be a visitation on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Brusie's Funeral Home, 626 Broadway, Chico, CA. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 18, 2020