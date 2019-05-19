DON FITZGERALD Don passed on May 15th, 2019. He was born in Sioux Falls, SD and graduated high school in 1943. Don enlisted in the Navy on November 3, 1942. He served on the U.S.S. Estes and the U.S.S. Bennington. He is a WWII veteran and a veteran of the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in May of 1952. After leaving the Navy he was a juke box operator and went on to be an insurance investigator. He was a proud member of the Chico VIPS after his retirement. He enjoyed his many neighbors at Springfield Manor. We'd like to thank Prestige Expressions and Chico Hospice for his wonderful care. Survived by wife Bette Fitzgerald; children Cindy Baker, Tom Fitzgerald, Julie Windsor, Greg Grimm & wife Sue, Ron Haberman & wife Jane; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, California. Send condolences online at NewtonBracewell.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary