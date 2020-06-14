DON WILLIS Donald Charles Willis was born in Glendale, California, April 10, 1946, to Frank and Jane Willis. The family remained in the Los Angeles area until 1955. While there, when he was about 8 years old, he spent a weekend with his aunt in the San Fernando Valley. Because his name was Donald, she decided to do the full Donald Duck weekend with cereal, snacks, milk, orange juice, etc. Don was hooked and developed a life long passion for all things Donald Duck, including an impressive collection of memorabilia. In 1955, the family moved to Chico, where he attended local schools. He was part of the first class to go through Bidwell Junior High. He graduated from Chico High in 1964 and Chico State in 1968. After college, he became an officer in the Navy, serving on a destroyer, briefly in Vietnam providing artillery support for the ground troops, then on a guided missile frigate, briefly before it went into drydock for repairs, and his last two years on the USS Coronado, an amphibious ship, on which he made several cruises, including the Mediterranean and Caribbean. This experience led to his other life long passion travelling on cruise ships. After the Navy, Don went to University of Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, graduating in 1975. He went into the family practice with his father and brother, Larry, but after a while realized that he was not cut out to be a trial lawyer. He then joined the Butte County Assessor's office, first as an appraiser and later as a Supervisor . Eventually, Don became a nationally recognized expert on Prop 13 property transfer reassessments, and presented seminars to assessors all over the country. When the budget crunch hit the county in 2004, he took a golden handshake, retired, and spent the next 16 years pursuing his passions, making several trips to Disneyland and Disney World, and going on so many cruises he became a Platinum Member with Princess Cruises. Don was a devout Christian. He was a sustaining member of the Neighborhood Church from the time it was a small congregation in Chico through the building of the new sanctuary on Notre Dame Avenue. He sang in the choir, was involved with the leadership group and whatever else the church needed. At one time he was active in the Gideon Society, rising to the office of State Secretary for a number of years. In 2018, Don was one of those who lost their homes in the Camp Fire. He got out with his laptop, most of his medications and the clothes on his back. After a period of adjustment, he secured an apartment at Windchime Assisted Living where he passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 23, 2020. Given his passion for cruises, in a sense he was living the cruise life style with a new circle of friends to join the amazingly large circle of friends that he had from Disney and cruises. Don never married. He was pre-deceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Larry Willis, of Chico, and Larry's children and grandchildren. They are Jon (Hayley) Willis, with Dylan and Lyla, of Henderson, Nevada; Davy (Elizabeth) Willis, with Nate and Drew of Milton, Florida, and Nan (Brian) Miner, with Lucy and Alice of Chico CA. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Neighborhood Church. The service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook on the Neighborhood Church Chico page. At Don's request, his ashes will be laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery in Igo, with a military honors ceremony on June 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Don requested that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 14, 2020.