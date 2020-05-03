DONALD BAY Donald Leonard Bay passed peacefully on April 28th 2020. Don was born on January 8th 1935 in Bristow, Oklahoma to Donnie & Frances Bay, at age 3 they moved to Oakland, Ca. He Joined the US Marine Corps at age 19 and served 1 year in Korea. He married Mary Thacker in 1955 and they lived a wonderful loving life together for 57 years until Mary passed on November 3, 2012. He worked his entire career for Transamerica Financial Services, his last position was as a district manager covering northern California and southern Oregon. Don was a sharp dresser no matter what he was up to, Fishing, hunting, building something or going to town he always looked his best, this was primarily because Mary had good taste in clothing and shopped for him. For most of his life Don loved to hunt & fish. In his earlier years he loved woodworking and refinishing antiques, he and Mary traveled during their retirement and at times would return with antiques found in the Midwestern states. Later in his retirement years he enjoyed researching genealogy and had made contacts all over the country, helping others with their research. He enjoyed spending the summers at his cabin in Prattville, CA that he built with his wife Mary, their sons along with their many friends. He was a member of the exclusive "Old farts club" which met on most summer mornings at Carol's Caf‚ in Prattville, many jokes and stories were told among the group, they were always laughing and having a good time. He is survived by his two sons Dan Bay and his wife Reba, of Chico CA and Jerry Bay and his wife Kim of Cottonwood, CA, 5 Grandchildren, Katy and her husband Jeremy of Chico, Dustin of Chico, Jason of Greenville, CA , Zachary and his wife Pattie of Redding, CA and Jordan and her husband Cameron of Cottonwood, CA, and three great grandchildren. Brusie funeral home will be handling the funeral arrangements. Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic funeral services will be held at a later date.



