DONALD ESCOLA Donald Eugene Escola of Chico, California passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the age of 88 after a brief illness. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher, and artist. Donald was born in Fort Bragg in 1932 to father Reynold and mother Miranda. Donald received his BA in Art from UC Berkeley and then, following service in the Army, earned an MFA in Painting from the California College of Arts and Crafts. Trading art for public service, Donald began a lifelong career as a public educator. Donald taught elementary school for over 51 year, first for 30 years at Margaret Keating Elementary School in Klamath, California and then for 21 years substitute teaching in schools around Butte County. Donald was also a long-time member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Chico. Donald was preceded in death by his wife Mary Elizabeth, his parents and his elder brother Reynold. He is survived by his younger brother Dennis and his wife Jane, by his son Michael and wife Rachel, by his son Douglas and wife Anya, and by his grandchildren Sarah, Hannah, and Lilly. Donald will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered in the high Sierras above Yosemite, a favorite backpacking location where he enjoyed the beauty of nature and was often joined by Dennis and Jane.



