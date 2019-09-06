|
DONALD HOPE Don Hope passed away at the age of 98 on Sep. 1, 2019. He was a WWII veteran who retired from a successful career with the Department of Motor Vehicles. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Stewart, and his sons, Joe, Jim and Sam Hope; to whom have blessed him many grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at noon at Butte Bible Fellowship of Chico, CA on Sat. Sep. 7, 2019. Arrangements are entrusted to Newton Bracewell Funeral Home (530) 342-9003. A detailed obituary can be found at www.nbcfh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 6, 2019