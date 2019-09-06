Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Butte Bible Fellowship
Chico, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Hope


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Hope Obituary
DONALD HOPE Don Hope passed away at the age of 98 on Sep. 1, 2019. He was a WWII veteran who retired from a successful career with the Department of Motor Vehicles. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Stewart, and his sons, Joe, Jim and Sam Hope; to whom have blessed him many grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at noon at Butte Bible Fellowship of Chico, CA on Sat. Sep. 7, 2019. Arrangements are entrusted to Newton Bracewell Funeral Home (530) 342-9003. A detailed obituary can be found at www.nbcfh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newton-Bracewell
Download Now