Donald Klee Lancaster
1934 - 2020
DONALD KLEE LANCASTER Donald Klee Lancaster, 86 years old, passed away on November 27, 2020 after a short illness. He was surrounded by his family and his wife of 67 years. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Lancaster, and his children: Helen (Ray) Forsyth, Marie Benedict, Greg Lancaster, Mike Lancaster, David (Jon) Lancaster, Chris Lancaster, Christine (Alan) Bond, Tim Lancaster, as well as five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Farley (Lancaster). Don married Mary Ann Kraemer on February 27, 1953. They honeymooned in Fort Bragg, which always remained a special place for them. He had a long career in Chico as owner of Don's Printing Shop and then Machine Works. In later years, he often said that he was retired, and then he would start working again. Don had many varied interests and hobbies over the years. These included motorcycling, scuba diving, sailing, photography, astronomy, painting, reading and learning, and even building his own 32' yacht, The Born Free. He loved sharing what he learned with others. He especially enjoyed holidays, family get-togethers, and his pets. This last Thanksgiving was a special day for Don and Mary Ann and their family. Don and Mary Ann are longtime members of Our Divine Savior Catholic Church, and Don was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. They enjoyed church activities and the many friendships that they developed there. The memories of Don's laughter and his sense of humor and practical jokes will live on. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private inurnment at the Orland Catholic Cemetery, Orland, CA.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neptune Society of Northern California
