DONALD MAXWELL WOLHEIM Donald Maxwell Wolheim, died Thursday June 25, 2020 at the age of 82. Known for his odd ball humor, in-depth knowledge on an ever growing variety of subjects, and for his innate intelligence and curiosity. He is most famous for teaching teens to ballroom dance for free for 20 years at his non-profit Paradise Dancers. His love of teaching, empowering, teasing and mentoring youth lasted until his passing. He was in the process of rebuilding his life in Paradise after the Camp Fire. Prior to his retirement and teaching teens, he drove over a million miles as a truck driver without ever having an accident. He loved the open road and the freedom it granted him. He is survived by 3 children, 2 stepsons, 1 niece, 3 nephews, a cat, a newly planted garden, a plethora of unfinished creative projects, a vast music collection, memories and recordings from 16 Rhythm and Motion dance performances which dispalyed his creative gift for choreography and storytelling. Don was a treasure and will be sorely missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store