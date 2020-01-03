|
DONALD OSCAR NOWAK Born Nov 9, 1927 to parents of Oscar and Mona Nowak in Los Angeles, CA. Don passed away on December 12th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Nowak, his four children, Ro,Steven, Robert and Don. He also had ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Don was a veteran of the Korean War. He married Patricia Kestelik in 1955. They raised their family in Sylmar and Chico, CA. As a young man, Don delivered ice to businesses in the Los Angeles area. He later worked at Sierrason as a glass inspector in their quality control division and then worked at the U.S. Post service. Don was active in the Chico Sunset Lions Club and volunteered his time working at many Lions Club projects. Don's passion was fishing with his family and friends especially at Hat Creek. Don also was a craftsman at woodworking, building beautiful tables for the family. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 3, 2020