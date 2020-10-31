DONALD STONE Don Stone, 88, passed away October 19, 2020, in Chico, with family at his side. He and his wife, Judith Stone, joyfully celebrated 60 years of marriage earlier this year. Born in Durango, CO, Don attended Colorado College in Colorado Springs and, in 1953, began flight training with the U.S. Navy, a career that spanned nearly 22 years. He had a quest for knowledge, particularly with words, that equipped him with a lively wit. Upon retirement from the Navy, Don and Judie landed in Paradise, CA, with their four children where they lived for 20 years. Don's love for the mountains lead them to the Lake Tahoe area for five years before heading to Oregon and finally Chico. Don's favorite ways to spend his time included playing sports and cards, watching his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, walking his Bassett hounds on the Feather River flume, traveling the country, and cheering on his 49ers. Most of all, Don loved his family and their numerous family gatherings and reunions. A private service will be attended by the family. Don is survived by his wife, Judie Stone; sister, Wilma Wilcoxson; a son, Byron Stone (Kathy); three daughters, Ginger Piotter (Karl), Sheryl Lipski (Tom), and Brenda Daigle; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. For the full obituary please visit RoseandScheer.com