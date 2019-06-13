DONNA A. DAVIS Donna Davis, age 100, passed away on June 9, 2019 in Redding, CA. Donna was born in Chico to Charles and Lottie Conway, a pioneer family, on November 14, 1918. We enjoyed her knowledge and enthusiasm for this area as she was interviewed and was recorded for documentaries about Bidwell Park and Chico Museum. Donna attended schools in Cohasset and Los Molinos. While working at Richardson Springs, during the filming of Robin Hood, she met the love of her life, J.T. Mickey Davis. They married May 22, 1938 in Los Molinos and resided in Chico ever since. Donna worked many years for Dr. Hood, Dr. Roth and Dr. Bernadett and was a long-time volunteer for the Community Hospital Auxiliary. She is survived by her son Mike (Genny) of Chico, grandchildren Kimberley (Bill) Valena of Alturas, Ken (Heather) Davis of Cottonwood, Dan Davis of Red Bluff, Chuck and Paul of Texas, daughter-in-law Shawna Davis of Palo Cedro, sister Leila Beck of Tacoma, WA and many nieces, nephews and great and great, great grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Mickey, sons Clifford and James and sister Bernice Morey. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 17, at 11:00 a.m. at Glen Oaks Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary