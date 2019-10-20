Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
Donna Allspaugh


1937 - 2019
Donna Allspaugh Obituary
DONNA ALLSPAUGH Donna Rae Allspaugh passed from this earth surrounded by her family in Chico, CA the morning of September 26, 2019. She was born in Nevada City on November 18, 1937. Donna was a wonderful Mother, devoted Grandmother and beloved friend, and will be greatly missed. Join us for A Celebration of Life taking place on Sunday, October 27th, 1:00PM at the Chico Elks Lodge. For a complete obituary, please visit Brusie Funeral Home website at www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 20, 2019
