Donna C. Jensen


1937 - 2019
Donna C. Jensen Obituary
DONNA C JENSEN Born January 4, 1937 in Fort Bragg, Ca. Passed away November 1, 2019 in Oroville, CA after a long illness. She was the youngest child of Delbert and Mary Jensen. She graduated from Oroville High School. Donna was the founder of Jensen's Hearing Aid Center and co-founder of Bartlett's Hearing Aid Center. She was an avid Pinochle player and a huge sports fan, especially 49ers and SF Giants. She also enjoyed golf, traveling and wine tasting. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 9, 2019
