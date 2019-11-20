|
|
IN LOVING MEMORY OF DONNA CAROL MONTGOMERY 1/22/1933-10/30/2019 It is with sadness that the family of Donna Montgomery shares with you the loss of their beloved Wife, Mother, and Grammie. Donna passed away on October 30, at the age of 86. Donna was born in San Francisco to parents Harry and Eleanor Ludden. She later moved to Chico with her grandparents. Donna has two siblings, Diane Rittenhouse, and Pat Ludden (preceded in death). Donna leaves behind her loving husband, Bill Montgomery, and is survived by 5 children; Robert (Barbara), Connie (Bob), Craig (Kelly), Mathew (Cindy), and Denise (Ralph). 2 children preceded in death, Valorie and Clint. She was cherished by 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. Donna was the loving matriarch of her large family. She thrived by making her signature "Bammie Bears", holding "Grammie Camp", and passing on her creativity to all her grandchildren. Donna took great pride in her home and her garden. She was an active participant in her church community. She will truly be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to support the Stanford Stroke Center. You may go online to memorial.stanford.edu or write a check payable to "Stanford University" and send the check to: Stanford University Development Services, P.O. Box 20466, Stanford, CA 94309-0466. Please note online or on the memo line of the check: "In Memory of Donna Montgomery for the Stanford Stroke Center HAFCQ." Alternatively, donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 2341 Floral Avenue, Chico, CA 95926. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Donnas life on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 1-3 pm with a reception to follow at St. John's Episcopal church in Chico, Ca.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019