DONNA DAVIS Butte County Native, Donna Davis, passed away on February 11, 2020. She was born May 15, 1950 to Stan and Lorna Stalter in Paradise, California. She was an avid pool player and held every office in the Chico Women's Pool League. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 218 of Chico. She is survived by her children and their families: Corena and John; Travis, Melissa and Madilyn; Rebecca, Javier, Brandon, Nicolas, Haylee, De Anna, Mario, Castiel and Salem, her sister Sharon and numerous nieces and nephews. She is greatly missed. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Glen Oaks Memorial Park.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 26, 2020