Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
GLEN OAKS MEMORIAL PARK - Chico
1115 Midway
Chico, CA 95928
530-343-3002
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
GLEN OAKS MEMORIAL PARK - Chico
1115 Midway
Chico, CA 95928
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Davis


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Davis Obituary
DONNA DAVIS Butte County Native, Donna Davis, passed away on February 11, 2020. She was born May 15, 1950 to Stan and Lorna Stalter in Paradise, California. She was an avid pool player and held every office in the Chico Women's Pool League. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary Aerie 218 of Chico. She is survived by her children and their families: Corena and John; Travis, Melissa and Madilyn; Rebecca, Javier, Brandon, Nicolas, Haylee, De Anna, Mario, Castiel and Salem, her sister Sharon and numerous nieces and nephews. She is greatly missed. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Glen Oaks Memorial Park.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -