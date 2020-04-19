|
DONNA KONSELLA Donna Maxine (Marston) Konsella passed away peacefully on November 21st, 2019 at Enloe Hospital in Chico, CA at age 79. She is survived by her two daughters Shawn M. (Konsella) Gaddini of Elko, NV and Elizabeth A. (Liz) Konsella of Chico, CA. Donna was born February 6th, 1940 in Longview, WA to Clayton Harry Marston and Maxine Lois (Ingram) Marston (1913-1984). Donna grew up in the small town of Kelso, WA with her older brother Walter (Wally) Marston (1935-2015) and her younger half-brother Edward (Eddie) Hoepfer (1950-1989). Donna lived in Portland, OR from 1958 until 2000 and then in Paradise, CA from 2000 until November 2018. She lived in Chico after the Campfire until her passing in 2019. Shawn and Liz and all of Donna's friends will always love and remember Donna fondly. She was kind, but always spoke her mind. She enjoyed the independence of working as a nurse and of driving her shiny, black Jetta. She had a great sense of humor that came from many of years of psych nursing. She is, and always will be, greatly loved and missed! You can view the full obituary and offer condolences at NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 19, 2020