|
|
DONNA METZGER Donna Mae Metzger passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 29, 2019 at her home in Chico at the age of 88. A celebration of her life will be held at 3 pm. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Bidwell Chapel, 341 W. 3rd St, Chico CA. 95928. Donna was born in Colfax, Washington on June 22, 1931 to Ralph and Freada Humphrey. Her father was a migrant farmer in eastern Washington until he moved the family to Chico in 1943. In less than a year, her father died when she was 13 years old. Donna married Richard Lee Metzger on February 25, 1949 in Reno, Nevada. Soon after, Donna had a family that consisted of three young boys. In 1965, they purchased a 44-acre orchard in the Capay district near Orland and became almond ranchers. After 15 years on the ranch, they retired to Eagle Lake. They moved back to Chico in 2000. After her husband Richard died in 2011, Donna continued living in her home for the final years of her life. Donna had a passion for family unity, as well as researching her geneaology. She published four books on her family tree. The legacy of love she sowed in the hearts of others impacted, not only her own family, but also the countless people now loved by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Donna is survived by her three children Michael Metzger (Ginger), Steven Metzger (Susan) and Robert Metzger (Patti); grandchildren Matthew Vader (Julie), Faith Alterton (Nathan), Hannah Fedorko (Charlie), Grace Contreras (David), Timothy Metzger, Charity Metzger, Angela Metzger, Thaddeus Metzger (Amanda), Adelaide Metzger, Chelsea Metzger, Jake Metzger and Lexi Metzger; and thirty-one great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to a . Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home. To send the family condolences please visit www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 3, 2019