DONNA NEELEY Donna Gail Neeley formerly of Magalia passed away at age 82. Beloved wife of the late Terrance Gray and James L. Neeley; loving mother of Gregory Gray, Mark Gray, Scott Gray and Tammy Murphy; grandmother of Christina Magyar, Julie Magyar, and Sierra Gray; beloved sister of Timothy Hladky, Joshua Hladky, Joel Hladky, and Melody Teitelman. Donna was employed in various banking positions in Ohio and California. She was an avid reader, animal lover, and organist for various churches in Ohio and California. Services Monday January 27, 2020 at 1 pm at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home in Lodi, California. In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 25, 2020