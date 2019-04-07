DORIS CATHERINE SCHLICHTING April 28, 1919 March 6, 2019 Doris was born to Ralph and Emma LaFere in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She grew up near Canby, Minnesota and became a very talented church musician and choir director. She also had a lifelong love of meeting new people and was involved in social activities, wherever she lived. She married Henry Schlichting in 1939. They raised their family in and near Austin, Minnesota before moving to San Marcos, California in 1964. They later lived in Paradise, Oceanside, and Chico, California. She is survived by her children, Sharon (Allan) Halverson of Coralville, Iowa; David (Melanne) Schlichting of Chico; Merlin (Jill) Schlichting of Maplewood, Minnesota; Janine (David) Rush of Chico, and Barbara (David) Wolhart of Vista, California; a sister Bette Weber of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; nine grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, to whom she was fondly known as GiGi. Services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church at 2PM on Sunday April 14th. Memorials to support the church's ministry can be sent to Faith Lutheran Church, 667 East First Avenue, Chico, CA 95926. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary