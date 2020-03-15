|
|
DORIS DIANNE MCWILLIAMS Doris "Dianne" McWilliams (Herseth) was born on Jan. 31, 1948, in North Dakota. She passed away suddenly on Feb. 27, 2020, of natural causes at Enloe Hospital in Chico, Ca. Dianne graduated Chico High School in 1966. She had many jobs including owning a craft store in Fort Bragg called Village Crafts and she was a bartender/manager at the Rosebud. On April 19, 1987, she got clean and sober and has been a 12-step recovery program member ever since helping countless individuals over the years. She was a CNA and also worked with her mother Jean for many years at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift store. Dianne loved camping and going to the ocean. She was a life-long Raiders fan and loved spending time with her family. She had a great sense of humor and a laugh we will never forget. Dianne was preceded in death by her soul mate, Dorman Kompsi, parents Orlin "Ole" Herseth and Genevieve "Jean" Herseth. Survivors include her sister Sandra "Sandi" Bailey and brother Russell "Rusty" Herseth, her children Nikelle (Ken) Kessler, Jon "Jason" McWilliams (Tamora "Michelle" Marolla), Jennifer Scott (Gary Moorhead), and Dorman's son Shawn Kompsi (Carissa); her grandchildren Samantha "Sammi", Kirsten, Trevor, Corinna, Kyla, Kenny, Cody, and Natalie; and great-grand children Hailey, Alexis, Anthony, Olivia, Aksle, Ayker, Dylan and Caiden. A memorial service will be held at Durham Park on Sunday, March 29th, 2020, at 1pm. All are welcomed to attend.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 15, 2020