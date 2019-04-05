DORIS PICKERING Doris Marie Pickering (3 Dec 1922 2 April 2019) was born on her family's farm near Pocahontas, Iowa, the first of 9 children to John Francis and Agnes Ann Stoulil Payer. She was 100% Bohemian, raised Catholic, and was ever faithful to her family. She created clothes, quilts, and afghans, gifting them to loved ones. She remembered birthdays and holidays with cards and a bit of cash, and sent "care packages" with diligently wrapped baked goods. Her "kolaches" were second-to-none. At 20 years old, she was among the first women hired to build avionic equipment at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, IA. She met a young lieutenant, Orville Pickering, at the local bowling alley, catching his eye in her pink gingham dress. When she ventured west to meet a cousin in California, her train "happened" to stop in New Mexico; Orville was stationed there at Deming Army-Airfield for navigator training. They married on April 27, 1944. Doris worked as a legal assistant, bank teller, and bookkeeper. She became the office manager for Orville's insurance business. She loved to play cards and was a Grand Life Master Bridge player. She cherished her children, grand, and great- grandchildren. She was known for her delicious meals and was quick to set an extra place at the table. She occasionally sipped a martini, often rode a bike, never learned to swim, but enjoyed being at the pool or lake. Though they traveled often, Doris and Orville spent much of their lives settled in Rancho Cordova, CA. Early in their marriage they lived in a converted chicken coop; near their 25th anniversary they designed and built their dream home. Doris loved to garden, established asparagus, strawberries, fruit trees, and made plenty of room for Iowa sweet corn. In 2001, the couple bought a property in Durham, CA shared with Jay and his family. Orville passed in 2005, and Doris moved to Lexington, KY near her son, Robert and granddaughter, Ruby. She returned with them to the Chico area in 2015. Always quick to smile - her faith and intuition were her truth. Doris is survived by brothers: Duane, Ronald, and Robert Payer, sons: Jay and Robert Pickering, grandchildren: Robert (Jennifer) Pickering, Christy (Branden) Sanders, Cody Pickering (Christine Bailey), and Ruby Wiggs, and great-grandchildren: Chandler Pickering, Blayne, Sanders, Dylan Sanders and Sean, Logan, Maddie, and Katie Pickering. Visitation will be held at Brusie Funeral Home, Chico, CA on Monday, April 8th from 5 to 6:30pm, Rosary from 6:30 to 7:15pm. Mass held at St. James Catholic Church in Durham, CA on Tuesday, April 9th at 10:30 am - burial to follow at Glen Oaks Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Ashland Terrace Retirement Home, Lexington, KY or St. Paul's Catholic Church, Chico CA. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary