DOROTHY HENSON On Monday, February 25th, 2019, Dorothy June Henson peacefully passed away surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born January 19, 1944, to William and Violet Hawson, in Greenville, CA, where she grew up, met, and married the love of her life Roy Lee Henson on October 13, 1962. Surviving members of Dorothy's family include her husband Roy, her sons Robin (Tina), Patrick (Katie) and Jonathan (Jennifer); her daughter Renee (Brent); her grandchildren Christopher (Larissa), Michael (Angela), Amilia, and Raelin; her great-grandchildren CJ, Cara, and Alice; and the hundreds of foster children and grand-children she loved and whom loved her in return. A "Celebration of Life" will be held for Dorothy on April 6th, 2019 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM, at Grace Community Church located at 2346 Floral Ave, Chico, CA 95926. To share your condolences and to read the full obituary, please go to NewtonBracewell.com, or email condolences and inquiries to dorothy@thehensons.us.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 31, 2019