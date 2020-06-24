DOROTHY (DOTTI) J. MCLENNAN HERSHEY August 27, 1938-April 12, 2020 Dorothy (Dotti) J. McLennan Hershey was born August 27, 1938 in Phoenix, Arizona. She passed away Easter morning, April 12, 2020, in Medford, Oregon. She was raised in Phoenix, Arizona, attended Arizona Academy, graduated from Thunderbird Academy as Valedictorian and Year Book Editor in 1956. Dotti went to Walla Walla University in the fall of 1956 as a pre-med major. While there, she was reunited with John. They were married September 29, 1957 in the Phoenix Central S.D.A. Church. In 1965, they moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where she enrolled at N. Arizona University in the Nursing program, getting her RN degree in 1967. They moved to Oxnard, California in 1970, here she was Director of Nurses of an 86-bed convalescent hospital. She took the Administrators State Board, passing that test also. In 1973, they moved to Lodi, California, where Dottie worked at Lodi Memorial Hospital. In 1980, after moving to Paradise, California, she worked at Feather River Hospital as O.B. Supervisor and ER Supervisor of a home health nurse. She achieved her BSN degree in 1998 at Pacific Union University in St. Helena, California. She retired in 2004. They moved to Redmond, Oregon for seven years, then to Grants Pass for five years. Dotti volunteered at the Dorcas Society every Tuesday, making boxes of food for the needy at the Grants Pass S.D.A. Church. In 2016, they moved to Medford, Oregon. Dotti was a very accomplished church organist and pianist for over 60 years. She enjoyed and was very good at Duplicate Bridge, water and snow skiing, badminton, ping-pong, softball, traveling and cruising. She always had a nice smile with a little twinkle in her eyes. She was preceded in death by her son, Jon R. Hershey, of Paradise, California. Dotti is survived by her husband of 62 years, John, of Medford, Oregon; two daughters, DeAnne Hershey and Michele L. Gilley of Medford; one sister, Donna Rose McLennan of Washoe Valley, Nevada; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A private family service and inurnment will be held at a later date in California.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store