DOROTHY LIVINGSTON Dorothy Marie Livingston passed away peacefully at her home in Chico on August 27, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1927 in Stanton, California to John and Myrtle Beavers, who had moved to Southern California from Texas. After the move, John walked pipelines for Standard Oil. Dorothy, as a young woman, worked at Knott's Berry Farm cutting up chickens, alongside her mother, while her sister, Mary Jane, worked in the Knott's Berry Farm Restaurant. Dorothy met Rex Livingston through 4-H, while they were both All-Star 4-H members. They were married on July 24, 1949 in Fullerton, California. The young couple raised hogs and corn at Rex's family ranch in Chino. In 1955, Dorothy and Rex moved to Chico with their three young children, Lyle, Nancy and Yvonne, their hogs and a milk cow. Ellen, their fourth child, was born in 1969, but died too young in 2013. The family lived on Cana Highway raising hogs, and then hay, and did custom hay, and bean harvesting in the Chico area in Butte and surrounding Counties. Rex and their children did custom hay harvesting in the mountains, starting in Cedarville, then in Paisley, Oregon and Likely, California. Dorothy stayed home and took care of the family ranch, and Ellen commencing in 1969. In 1972, Dorothy and Ellen joined the rest of the family for the summers in the mountains at Willow Creek and Horse Lake, north of Susanville, and Hat Creek. Dorothy and Rex loaded up kids, haying equipment, washer, refrigerator, freezer everything needed for the business and family for the summer months. The family and their haying crew lived in whatever old house or bunkhouse was available on the ranches. Dorothy cooked for the crew, washed the clothes, and ran the camp. They continued their summer haying ventures in the mountains until 1991. Dorothy and Rex moved to a larger property with irrigated and dry pasture-land, north of Chico in 1976. There they began raising sheep, selling project lambs, and continued with their hay and bean harvesting business. Many young adult or high school age youth worked for them through the years. They were friends, neighbors and relatives that wanted a job helping put up hay or harvest beans. Those that weren't part of the family at the beginning of the summer, were certainly considered to be family by the end of the harvest season. Many have remained friends of the family to this day, continuing to visit or stay in touch with Dorothy and Rex throughout their lives. In addition to raising a family and running a business, Dorothy and Rex were Butte County 4-H Leaders for years. Many 4-H members in the Nord area fondly remember learning to cook in Dorothy's kitchen and sew in her home. Dorothy was the Entry Department Supervisor at the Silver Dollar Fair in Chico for approximately 20 years. She also spent several years working at the Butte County Fair in Gridley and the Plumas County Fair in Quincy as the Livestock Secretary. She was a Board Member for the Shasta Union Elementary School District and later spent several years as the Parent Teacher Organization President at Nord Elementary School. Rex and Dorothy, along with their family, were recognized as the recipients of the Butte County Farm Bureau 2007 Farm City Week Agriculture Service Award. Dorothy was a positive influence on many young people in the Ag Community that either worked for her and Rex, remember her from the years she worked at the Silver Dollar Fair, were in Nord-Cana 4-H groups with her as their leader or benefitted from her involvement in local school leadership. Dorothy was a wonderful cook and there was always room for one more at her table. Dorothy is survived by children Lyle (Rochelle) Livingston, Nancy (Ed) Sousa and Yvonne (Kelly) Wooster, son-in-law Gary Steele, sister Mary Jane McCallum, nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, along with a community of friends and neighbors that loved, supported and cared for her, with many children young and old that loved her and knew her as "Grandma Dorothy". Rex died in 2014. Her brothers John Woodrow, Joseph Robert, and James Calvin Beavers also predeceased her. Donations in honor of Dorothy's life may be made to Butte County Farm Bureau or Nord Country School. To view obituary and send condolences online, go to NewtonBracewell.com
.