DOROTHY MAE GIPPERT Dorothy Mae Gippert AKA "Gram" of Paradise passed away on March 17, 2019 at the age of 88. Dorothy was born in Deer Trail, Colorado on May 1, 1930 to Virgil and Ella Hinkle. She was raised in Colorado with her seven brothers and sisters until she moved to California in her mid-teens. She met her husband Rollie Gippert (passed 2004) on a double date with her sister in the Colusa, Ca. They married on August 15, 1950 after a whirlwind courtship. They had five children June (Jim) Pitcock, Diana (Ben) Ahlschlager, Roll (Bonnie) Gippert, Gary Gippert and Terry Gippert. Gram was strong woman, an amazing cook, loved shooting, the ocean and could spend hours watching it. She was an amazing fisherman and would regularly out fish everyone with a smile on her face. She was happiest when surrounded by her family. Gram is survived by her children, seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service on March 23, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Kimshew Cemetery (Old Magalia Cemetery). In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Hospice Center. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 21, 2019