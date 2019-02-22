DOROTHY MAY LILYGREN Dorothy May Lilygren, 92, passed away January 8, 2019 in Sacramento, California at the Olive Glen Foundation where she received loving care for three years. Dorothy was born on June 30, 1926 in Orland, California to Horace and Audrey Dawson. On March 27, 1948 she married Allen Lilygren in Reno, Nevada. They made their home in Chico, Ca., where Dorothy attended Chico Business College, after she graduated, she worked for a local insurance company. In 1963 the family of 7 moved to the Capay District where Dorothy lived until 2004 when she sold her home and moved into Orland. On most days you could hear Dorothy typing on her manual Underwood typewriter where for 25 years she reported to local newspapers on community happenings in the Capay District, her social column was known as the "Capay News". She also worked for the Hamilton Elementary School in the Cafeteria for several years. Dorothy was a devoted member of the Christian Science Church in Chico. Dorothy loved to garden, can fruits and vegetables, bake with her grandkids and loved attending all of their sporting events. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Allen, who passed on August 23, 2003, four brothers, and one sister. She is survived by two sisters, Ellen and Shirley, and by 5 children, John Lilygren (Kathy) South Lake Tahoe, David Lilygren (Phyllis) Orland, Margaret Lawrence (Tom) Herald, Cheri Pruett (Russell) Orland, Connie Hall (David) Orland. She was so proud of her 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 23, 2019 at the Chico Masonic Family Center, 1110 W. East Avenue, Chico, CA at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Olive Glen Foundation, 3025 Becerra Way, Sacramento, CA 95821 or to the 1st Church of Christ Scientist, 770 Palmetto, Chico CA, 95926 Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary