|
|
DOROTHY PERKINS WILLS August 7, 1921 April 2, 2020 Dorothy P. Wills, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt, died peacefully in her sleep in Redwood City, CA, on April 2, 2020. She was 98. Born in Austin, Dorothy Perkins was raised in Cameron, TX, the eldest of four children. Her father was a math teacher and football coach; her mother was a homemaker who also did research for the W.P.A. during the Depression. She was an outstanding student and attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and later graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. She met her future husband, Joseph B. Wills, at GW. Both of them entered Naval Officer training during World War II. Ensign Perkins worked in the Code Section in Washington, D.C., in the important, secret effort to break coded messages by the Japanese. In 1946, Dorothy and Joe were married and moved to San Antonio, where Joe was a news and sports writer and announcer for WOAI. They later moved to Ft. Worth, his hometown, and then New York City, where he worked for 20th Century Fox as a writer and producer. Their two daughters, Dee Dee and Helen, were born in Texas, and son Joe was born in New York. Over the years the family also lived in Michigan, Missouri and California. From 1998 to 2019, Dorothy lived in Chico, including six years at Prestige Assisted Living. In her final year she lived in Claremont and Redwood City, CA to be near her daughters. For 17 years Dorothy worked in the central library of the Parkway School District in St. Louis near where they lived. She also during that time managed the finances of Wills & Co., her husband's media business. She was an excellent editor, polishing her husband's scripts and reviewing her children's school papers. Well-read and intellectually curious, Dorothy was knowledgeable about many things, and shared the joy of learning with others. In her middle and later years she loved traveling with friends and family to places she had read about all her life. Dorothy had an extensive knowledge of plants and gardening. She and Joe grew vegetables in their expansive yards, but Dorothy had a particular love of flowers. Classical music was another life-long interest of hers. During her years in Chico, she became a supporter of the North State Symphony and regular attendee of its performances. Perhaps, most of all, Dorothy loved people. Her favorite reading matter was books of letters, diaries and biographies, stories that connected her to others. She made friends everywhere she lived and worked, people she met on trips, at the store, at the beauty salon. She kept up with dear friends from the Navy, old neighbors and distant relatives. She was an inspirational mother for her children and grandchildren, equally encouraging and forgiving of all. It is not a stretch to say Dorothy was beloved by all who had the good fortune to know her. Dorothy is survived by her sister Linda Hood of Dallas; her daughter Dee Dee Wills of Claremont and her partner Gwen Urey and granddaughters Aminta Raffalovich and Helen Raffalovich, both of San Diego; her daughter Helen Brown, her husband Peter Brown and granddaughter Danielle Brown, of Redwood City; and her son Joe Wills, his wife Grace Wood-Wills, grandson Nathan Wills and his wife Phoebe, of Chico, and granddaughter Erin Sumner and her husband Mike Howlett, of Sacramento. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at an appropriate time in the future. Memorial gifts can be made to the North State Symphony.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 24, 2020