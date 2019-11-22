|
DOROTHY WINKLER Dorothy G. Winkler passed away November 11, 2019. She was born in Eagle Point, Oregon on April 20, 1930 to Ross and Nita Dickey. She had four brothers, older brothers Bob, Bill and Don, and younger brother Dewight. Now at peace she leaves behind a huge hole at the heart of her family. This amazing woman wore may hats as a wife of 68 years, a mother, a teacher and proud grandmother. We will remember her as a strong, intelligent, funny, loving, adventurous, and gifted woman. She is survived by her husband George, Brother Dewight, sons Andy (Carla) Winkler, William (Martha) Winkler and daughter Jana (Frank) Ash. Grandson Max Winkler and granddaughter Ashley Winkler, and great grandson Drew; along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 22, 2019