|
|
DOTTY (DOROTHY) HESCOCK COLLETT Dotty (Dorothy) Hescock Collett, born in Chico on July 16, 1924, passed peacefully on March 7, 2020. She lived on Lone Pine Ave, Chico, for 85 years. She worked as a school teacher at Chico Junior High and was a radioman in the US Navy during WWII. When she retired, she volunteered with the sheriff department with the S.T.A.R.S program. Mike and Dotty Collett were married March 28, 1959 and were together 54 happy years until Mike passed in August 2012. Together they enjoyed traveling the world far and wide. The Galapagos Islands were her favorite due to the wildlife. They loved camping, dune buggy trail blazing throughout Butte and Plumas county, water skiing, fishing and most of all they shared a love of animals, big and small. Throughout their lifetime they had pets of all shapes and sizes, including a tarantula, 4 foot long iguana, lizards, snakes, skunk and of course they rescued countless dogs and cats. With Dotty's rich history in Chico, she has donated historical items to Patrick Ranch and Chico Museum, which are currently on display. Mike and Dotty created the Mike and Dotty Collett Animal Care Fund, managed through North Valley Community Foundation. The purpose of the fund is to support and fund organizations directly providing services to all animals in need in Butte County. To date they have contributed to North Valley Animal Disaster Group, Butte Humane Society, Chico Cat Coalition and Chico Creek Nature Center. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in care of North Valley Community Foundation, Mike and Dotty Animal Care Fund. Dotty was surrounded by friends and niece, whom she cherished; Carol, Lonnie, Jim, Kristin, Rich and Star. Her sunny personality made friends everywhere she went. She will truly be missed. A celebration of life will be held in Dotty's birthday month of July, 2020 and will be posted for all friends and family of Dotty's to attend. She will be laid to rest at Twin Oaks Cemetery on Monday March 23rd in a private service.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 20, 2020