DOUGLAS FRANK HALBERT Doug was born Feb. 17th, 1967. His Heaven date was May 28, 2020. He moved with his family to Chico, CA in 1969. Preceded in death by his father, Frank (retired after 30 years as a CHP officer, 26 of those in Chico) and his sister, Karen Halbert-Goularte. Doug is survived by his daughter, Faith Halbert Donaldson, his mother Linda and brother Andy. "Everything with Doug was an adventure" and Doug was "one of a kind"! A YouTube tribute (aplanetruth5) posted on June 6, 2020 "RIPTrutherDougHalbert Paradise Lost" Doug's family will appreciate your sharing memories, pictures and videos. Please leave your contact information with Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home if you would like to be contacted when a celebration of life has been arranged. Job 1:21, Philippians 4:6:9 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6M0xx28OgZY