DOUG HIGNELL Douglas Frederick Hignell, 76, of Chico, died surrounded by family on Sept. 11, 2019 in Chico, Ca. following a brief battle with cancer. The first of four children born to Fred and Eileen Hignell, Doug came into the world on March 30th, 1943 in Oakland, Ca. Doug moved to Chico at the age of 5 in 1948. Doug attended schools in Chico, graduating from Chico State with a BS in Engineering. He then went on to attend Stanford University and obtained a MS in Civil Engineering, a MBA and a PHD in Business. He returned to Chico in 1970 and formed Hignell & Hignell, Inc. with his father Fred. In the last five decades the Hignell companies built and managed numerous apartment and office complexes, shopping centers, subdivisions and an assisted living facility. He remained active in the business until his illness in March 2019. Doug's passion was loving people. He spent many hours mentoring and encouraging the people God put in his path. He left a lasting impression on those who met him as a kind and generous man. His hope was that people would say, "Doug's presence showed me God's love, peace and joy and he accepted me for who I was." He loved going for adventures in the mountains; hiking, fishing, snowmobiling, horseback riding, 4-wheeling and motorcycles. He could often be found in the community around Butte Meadows loving people and sharing a conversation. He is survived by his wife, Kaylinn, of 44 years, father Fred Jr., children; Kim (Ken) Young, Keri (Steve) Oliva, Keli (Ric) Schoon, Andrew, Ryan (Shea), 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, brother Tom (Jeannie) of Oregon and sister Pennisue (Wendy) of Durham, and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. A memorial service is scheduled for 2pm on Sun., Sept. 22 at Neighborhood Church of Chico, 2801 Notre Dame Boulevard. Memorial donations can be made to the Doug Hignell Memorial Fund at North Valley Community Foundation located at 240 Main Street Suite 260, Chico CA 95928 or go online to: https://www.nvcf.org/fund/doug-hignell-memorial-fund/; or we know he would love for you to continue his legacy of love by helping someone God puts in your path. To share your thoughts and memories of Doug, go online to NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 15, 2019