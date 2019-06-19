DR. DOUGLAS G. ALEXANDER 1936 ~ 2019 Dr. Douglas Gordon Alexander of Chico, CA died Monday, June 10, of natural causes associated with a fall at home; age 83; husband of Kathleen for 61 years; father of Allen & Ronald, grandfather to Max & Emma. One of two children of Dr. Gordon and Marion Alexander, Doug was born April 18, 1936 in Denver, CO and grew up in Boulder, CO. He attended Carleton College for one year, and in 1956 traveled to Thailand, participating in a university museum collecting expedition. After completing his BA in Biology at University of Colorado Boulder, he earned his PhD at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, with courses at Duke University and Marine Biological Laboratory, Woods Hole, Massachusetts. As a Professor of Ecology at California State University Chico, 'Dr. Doug' researched fresh water invertebrates of California vernal pools at Vina Plains Preserve. His passionate advocacy for native species and natural habitats, and for watershed conservation, was matched by his love for his family. Memorial service is planned for 11AM on Sunday, August 25 at the C.A.R.D. Community Center, 545 Vallombrosa Avenue. In lieu of flowers, it would please Doug that donations be made to www.AquAlliance.net Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary