DR. DOUGLAS G. ALEXANDER 1936 ~ 2019 Dr. Douglas Gordon Alexander, Emeritus Professor of Ecology at CSU, Chico, 83, died of natural causes on June 10. He is survived by Kathleen, his wife for 61 years; sons, Allen & Ronald; and grandchildren, Max & Emma. Please note: the time for the Memorial service is changed to 1 PM on on Sunday, August 25 at the C.A.R.D. Community Center, 545 Vallombrosa Avenue in Chico. In lieu of flowers, it would please Doug that donations be made to www.AquAlliance.net
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019