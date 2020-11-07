DOUGLAS M. MUNN On 15 October, 2020, our Lord and Savior called His dear son, Douglas M. Munn, to his final home after 94 years of faithful service. Doug was born on 25 August, 1926, in Newark, New Jersey to William and Muriel Munn. As a youth, Doug was both steadfast and mischievous; he could put people at ease with his charm and sense of creativity, as well as pull a practical joke when you least expected it. He had unrivaled energy, an inquisitive nature, a tremendous work ethic, and a unique life perspective. Doug understood the importance of family, had the perseverance to succeed at whatever he put his mind to, and he really lived life. Doug was a Navy Veteran of World War II. In August of 1943, at the age of 17 and with a deep sense of duty and pride in our nation, he enlisted in the Navy while living in Southern California. "Hollywood", as he was affectionately called by his fellow naval service members, fought in the Pacific Theater with determination and grit. His flair for life, irascible sense of humor, and dedication to the service of our country molded him into the man we all came to know and love. After the war, Doug met and married the love of his life, Betty (Stubblefield) Munn, and together they started a family. Doug spent time working for McDonnel Douglas creating amazing airplanes to protect our skies, and then for Kentucky Fried Chicken creating great food to inspire our appetites. Doug inspired his family with a personal faith in God, a deep commitment to each other, a love of country, and the drive to persevere in life. This amazing husband, committed father, grandfather, great-grandfather, remarkable American patriot and humble man of God was preceded in death by his parents William and Muriel Munn and grandson Daniel M. Biron. He is survived by his beloved bride of 65 years, Betty Munn, his children David Munn and wife Julie, Scott Munn and wife Glenda, Laurie Newton, Damon Munn and wife Kristin, and Brother William Munn, twelve grandchildren, and 24 and counting great-grandchildren. Doug loved his family with passion, and spread joy wherever he went. His contagious wit, sage advice, keen mentoring ability, and skill to create anything out of spare pieces and parts, are just a few of his amazing attributes. He is truly loved, and will be deeply missed. Doug loved to laugh, dance, and sing, and taking his family on exciting adventures and travels throughout the western United States. His sense of humor, keen intellect and drive, leaves a legacy with his family and friends that will keep us laughing until the day we are all together forever. Doug, we hold you close in our hearts, our minds and our spirits. Instead of flowers, Doug would want you to celebrate his life by doing an unexpected and unsolicited act of random kindness for someone else. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. "I will turn their mourning into joy, I will comfort them and give them gladness for sorrow." Jeremiah 31:13



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store