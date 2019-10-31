|
DOUGLAS VARGAS Douglas Vargas, 80, passed away at his wife's side on October 27, 2019, at Farmington Square Memory Care in Medford, Oregon. After graduating from CSU, San Jose with a BS in Biology, he attended UCLA where he graduated with honors, as president of his class, receiving a Doctorate of Dental Surgery. He met his wife, Patricia, in Chico, California and enjoyed a loving marriage for 31 years. Douglas was a dentist for 25 years in California and Oregon and was voted the "Best Dentist in Ashland" the year he retired. Doug had many interests including backpacking, cycling, woodworking, photography, sketching, sharpshooting, sculpture, scuba diving, flying own plane, remodeling his homes, traveling and farming. Douglas is survived by his wife, Patricia of Medford, his ex-wife, Karen Vargas, of Chico, California, three children Heidi, Mark and Thadd, two daughters-in-law Mari and Lucia, two step-daughters Nicole and Darcie, and four grandchildren Carina, Mateo, William and Jack. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2000 Oakwood Drive, Medford, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 31, 2019