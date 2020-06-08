DUANE KINKADE Duane Kinkade passed peacefully on May 25, 2020. He served in active duty for the Navy. Duane was an ambitious and accomplished Engineer with his wife Pat as his partner. They owned "DK's Precision Machining", specializing in Military contracts. He also collaborated with local businesses and ranchers including designing many parts and tools which he patented. He was known for his expertise, honesty, and sincerity in the business. Duane enjoyed life with friends and family. He played the harmonica, sang with the Bidwell Generals', refurbished sports car and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He loved fishing and hunting. Duane and Pat sailed their boat on the Pacific coast from Alaska to Mexico, then traveled in their motor home seeing the Northern and Southern routes of the U.S. and also took trips overseas. They saw the world "Their Way" Duane is survived by: Daughter Cathleen Anderson (husband Curt), Son Michael Kinkade (wife Kim), Son Scott VanderPloeg (wife Cindy) and numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Pat, son Gary, and daughter Debbie. Funeral services pending at Sunset Hill Cemetery



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store