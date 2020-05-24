DUNCAN FRASER GOVAN Duncan Fraser Govan passed from this life on April 28th, 2020. Duncan was born to in Chicago, Illinois on December 17th, 1952. He was the second child of six children born to Duncan Eben Govan and Eileen Patricia (Paddy) Govan. At the age of 9 Duncan's family moved from Vancouver, B.C. to Palo Alto, CA where his father took a post as professor of Surgery at Stanford University Medical Center. Duncan moved to Chico in 1975, as did many of his high school friends. Always business minded, he shortly thereafter, purchased a pizza business from the Sicilian Clan Restaurant which blossomed into the legendary Gas House Pizza, winning Best of Chico pizza for many years running. Duncan and his brother Douglas shared the business for several successful years until Douglas moved to Monterey with his family. Duncan continued the pizza business until selling in 2005, before moving to Forest Ranch where he established the Ranch Grill Restaurant. Duncan held many lifelong friendships, the strongest bonds lasting since grade school. He and his friends enjoyed annual camping trips which included his own growing family of three boys. Duncan loved and respected nature. The best times in his life were with family and friends camping in the California mountains. In his view the best way to spend a day would be paddling his canoe on his favorite mountain lake with his dog by his side. Duncan had a very soft heart for animals. It was as important to him as anything to have a dog by his side. Starting with the beloved Roxy then Rusty, Dubsworth, and finally Paddy. He was devoted to his dogs and took them most everywhere he went. He would be happy to know that Paddy is now living on a cattle ranch in the mountains above Chico, running to her heart's content. Duncan will be most missed for his sense of humor and full-hearted laugh. He loved his family and he loved his friends. His laughter will be missed by all. He is survived by his loving sons Darrin (Nicole), Courtney, and Kevin; by his siblings, Douglas, Reg (Marianne), Jennifer (Chuck), Jamie (Renee), Jill (Mike). And of course, his loving mother, Paddy.



