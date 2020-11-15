1/
1944 - 2020
DUNCAN M. REED Duncan M. Reed, 76, a resident of Onalaska, WA since 1975, was called to be with the Lord on October 12, 2020 after courageously battling cancer for a year. He passed at home in a glorious manner of fashion with his family. Duncan was born to Malcolm and Lucy Reed on Oct. 4, 1944 in Oakland, CA. He lived in Oakland, CA until moving to Chico, CA in 1960. He was a graduate of Chico Senior High in 1962. While working for his future wife's uncle in Chico, CA, Duncan met the love of his life Margaret Arends of Brooten, MN in 1967. They were married in Reno, NV, September 1, 1968. They were blessed with three children. They celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary last September. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister Donna, and two aunts. He is survived by his wife Margaret, children: Jo Ann, (Eric) Sabisch of Olympia, WA, Gary (Nicki) Reed of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Linda Patraca (Chris Thomas) of Ethel, WA. Grandchildren: Megan, Roberto, Drew, Joaquin, Emily and a great grandchild: Michael. Also a Niece Valerie Graves, and a Nephew Keith Graves. Donations may be given to the Onalaska Community Presbyterian Church or the Veterans Museum, Chehalis in his name. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather that will be dearly missed. Full obituary can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/centralia-wa/duncan-reed-9742021

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 15, 2020.
