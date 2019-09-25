|
EARL D. MARJAMA Earl D. Marjama, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on September 14, 2019. A 56-year resident of Paradise, he relocated to Oregon after the Camp Fire. Earl was a Captain of the Paradise Fire Department, retired in 1996 after 30 years of service to his community. He was also a talented builder who provided many with beautiful homes on the Ridge. Earl was a strong and quiet man, known for his honesty, integrity, hard work and straight forward approach to life. He loved sports, especially football and golf, deep sea fishing, and enjoyed travelling. He was a loving and faithful husband and family-man, survived by his wife Judy of 57 years, a wonderful father and mentor to his children Rick and Erin, and a devoted "Papa" to his 8 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned for Spring of 2020, with family and friends gathering to reminisce and share fond memories, in accordance with his wishes. Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 25, 2019