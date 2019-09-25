Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Marjame
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl D. Marjame


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl D. Marjame Obituary
EARL D. MARJAMA Earl D. Marjama, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on September 14, 2019. A 56-year resident of Paradise, he relocated to Oregon after the Camp Fire. Earl was a Captain of the Paradise Fire Department, retired in 1996 after 30 years of service to his community. He was also a talented builder who provided many with beautiful homes on the Ridge. Earl was a strong and quiet man, known for his honesty, integrity, hard work and straight forward approach to life. He loved sports, especially football and golf, deep sea fishing, and enjoyed travelling. He was a loving and faithful husband and family-man, survived by his wife Judy of 57 years, a wonderful father and mentor to his children Rick and Erin, and a devoted "Papa" to his 8 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned for Spring of 2020, with family and friends gathering to reminisce and share fond memories, in accordance with his wishes. Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now