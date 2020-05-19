ED REID A private Masonic graveside service will be held for Edwin W. Reid. He passed away on May 13, 2020. Ed was born on July 21, 1926 in Chico. He graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in electrical engineering. Before finishing college, Ed was drafted into the Navy near the end of WWII. In 1950 Ed started his 36 year career with PG&E. Ed was a 30 + year member of the Masonic Lodge, a member of the Shriners, the Elks Lodge and SIRS. He enjoyed cooking and many RV trips. Ed is survived by his daughter Joan (Tom) Keith of Granite Bay; one granddaughter Jennifer (Eric) Warndorf of Sonoma; one grandson, Kevin (Christy) Keith of Granite Bay; two great grand children Dustin Keith and McKenzie Keith both of Granite Bay; and one sister Helen Beall of Oroville. Ed was preceded in death by his wife Carol Reid and two daughters, Janis Warndorf and Judi McAlpin. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brusie Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store