ED ROTH 10/12/1921-10/19/2020 Edward Fredrick Roth passed away peacefully at Prestige AL in Chico, CA on October 19th, 2020, one week after celebrating his 99th birthday with family. A gentleman, WWII veteran, and US Naval reservist for over 40 years, Ed will be remembered as a war hero and everyone's favorite Chief Petty Officer; VFW, Sirs, and Elks member and volunteer; local tennis player and former tennis professional and club manager; University of Santa Clara and Orland High School tennis coach; longtime resident of Paradise, and while living at Atria assisted living residence, he was a Camp Fire survivor. He was also our beloved dad, grandpa, GG Ed, and enduring friend to many. Born in San Francisco to Edward George Roth and Louise Tresa Butler, Ed and sister Lucille lost their parents at a young age and were lovingly raised by their Auntie Annie and Uncle Al in the Mission District in San Francisco. He proudly attended Sacred Heart Prep HS and was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 for his tennis accomplishments. At a young age, Ed played tennis at Golden Gate Park and eventually was offered an athletic scholarship at Saint Mary's in 1942, which he never accepted. Instead, like so many others, he enlisted into the US Navy and served on the USS Maury in the Pacific for most of WWII. After the war he worked civil service at McClelland AF Base in Sacramento, met his wife Corrinne of 62 years, started a family, and continued to play tennis. Still a US Navy reservist, Ed at age 40 was re-called into service during the JFK Berlin Crisis from 1961-63 and was stationed at NAS Alameda, not too far from family and close to Bay Area tennis. He started playing with admirals and convinced them that he could win the "All Navy Tennis Championships", which he did in doubles and lost in the quarters in singles. He then re-upped for two more years repeated his accomplishments, and eventually did the same at the "All Service Tennis Championships" in 1964 winning the doubles with a different partner and solidifying his desire to pursue becoming a tennis professional after returning to Sacramento. Although not always easy, Ed managed tennis clubs throughout Northern California, coached and taught lessons, and played tennis with the guys for the rest of his professional life. He did what he loved. Surviving family members include daughters Debbie and Judi Roth, grandchildren Amy, Tracy and Tyler Doman, and great grand-children Porter-Ann and Eva-Mae Doman. He loved all of us dearly and was very proud of his family. (Phyllis) Corrinne Roth passed in 2012 at 97 years young, jitterbug dance partner, and an unconditional and loving partner in life. We will remember his humor, smile, and animated way to tell a story and joke, bourbon on the rocks and big cigars, love of Benny Goodman, ability to pronounce Russian tennis players names, Wizard of OZ books, Pizza nights at the Elks, CAJ crab feed dinners, Special Olympic awards presenter, and especially the cocktails parties on the deck with big band music blasting. We would like to thank the staff at Prestige AL for taking care of our beloved Dad and grandpa after the fire and during this pandemic crisis. Special thanks to the ER Hospice staff and care. Similarly, a special thanks to the former staff at Atria who gave outstanding care and saved our Dad's life from disaster. A big hug and sincere appreciation to friends and family for your support during this time. We feel very blessed on many levels. We are holding a "socially distanced with masks" celebration of life on Saturday November 21 at 1pm, outside at Bille Park in Paradise. Individual pre-package lunches and drinks will be served as we share stories and remember a remarkable man. Please call Deb at 345-1082 to confirm attendance and lunch. Thanks.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store