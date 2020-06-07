Eddie Schmidt
1954 - 2020
EDDIE OTTO SCHMIDT Eddie Otto Schmidt, 66, loving husband to Valerie Schmidt, passed away on May 29th after a brief illness. Eddie Was born in Charles City, Iowa on February 8, 1954 to Raymond and Lois Schmidt. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Wesley and survived by his siblings, Linda Thompson and Randy Schmidt as well as three children, Matthew Ward, Amanda Hull and Casandra Stone and 7 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter and numerous nephew and nieces, all of whom he loved deeply. Eddie moved with his family to a Chico as a child and attended Chico High, as well as Chico State. He loved working outdoors, riding his bike, playing basketball, camping and fishing. He was always happiest when spending time with his soulmate and wife of 30 years. He was an incredibly loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Family and friends will be notified as soon as a celebration of Eddie's amazing life can be safely held.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 7, 2020.
