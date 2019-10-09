Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper & Weaver Mortuary
459 Hollow Way
Nevada City, CA 95959
(530) 265-2429
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at the home of Brenda Sorenson
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hooper & Weaver Mortuary
459 Hollow Way
Nevada City, CA 95959
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Sorenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Sorenson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Sorenson Obituary
EDITH SORENSON Edith "Edie" M. Sorenson passed away October 1, 2019 in Chico California. Edie was born March 25, 1934 in Sturgis South Dakota. She grew up in Sturgis with her siblings, Evelyn, Dory, Beverly, Corrine, Jeannie and William Bruner. She shared many memories of growing up on the farm, working at the local soda shop, and the local bank in Sturgis. She married her husband, Virgil Sorenson, in February 1956. They raised four children, Ken, Virgette, Brenda and Tom. They moved to Minneapolis, Seattle, and Los Angeles for Virgil's job advancements with Western Airlines. Upon Virgil's retirement they moved to Nevada City, California. After Virgil passed in 1999, Edie moved to Chico to be near her daughter Brenda. Edie worked at Finley's fine jewelry store in Palos Verdes, where she refined her love of fine art. Edie was an active volunteer with Welcome Wagon and Hospice in Nevada City. She also enjoyed decorating her home and socializing with her neighbors, friends and family. In Chico she enjoyed leading and participating in a writing group at Windchime and Sierra Sunrise Terrace. She was always gracious and kind. Edie is survived by her sister Corrine Robinson, and her brother William Bruner, and her children Virgette Sorenson, Brenda Sorenson, Tom Sorenson, and 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren that love her very much. Donations can be made the Hydrocephalus Association in tribute of Edie Sorenson. https://www.hydroassoc.org/ or H.A. Development Office, 4340 East West Highway, #905 Bethesda, MD 20814-4447 A "Celebration of Edie" open house will be held in Chico, on Sunday October 13, 2 5, at the home of Brenda Sorenson. (email sorensoncasey@aol.com for information). A graveside service at Hooper and Weaver in Nevada City on Monday October 14, 2019 at 11:00.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now