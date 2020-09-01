EDNA "CHARLENE" CHASE March 17, 1933 - August 15, 2020 Was born on March 17, 1933, in Palo Alto, California. She was an only child to her parents Edna Martha Dittmer and Charles Edward Foster. She was raised in the San Francisco bay area, where her father co-owned news, fruit and confectionery stands in the Ferry building on the bay, starting in the late 1800's. In the 1930's, the partners opened the Foster & Orear Candy Store located at 216 Stockton Street, in San Francisco's Union Square. Growing up with candy as the family business, and with a love for children, Charlene taught first grade for several years, in the San Francisco bay area. Before marriage, Charlene attended Catholic schools and churches. Her Catholic faith and being loved as a child by her parents gave Charlene a sense of meaning and purpose. She then married Morton "Dale" Chase, her beloved husband of 35 years. Dale was a medical doctor who practiced vascular surgery. Together, Dale and Charlene spent 20 years in vascular surgery practice in Chico, California, where Charlene managed her husband's practice. She loved Chico. There, they remodeled a home on property and she had a glorious and productive garden. Upon retirement Charlene and Dale moved to Lake Wildwood where they custom built their next dream home. Dale appreciated her homemade bread, her other homemaking talents, and together they enjoyed years of entertaining guests in their beautiful home on the lake. Charlene enjoyed hosting Jewish Holiday parties in Dale's honor. Charlene was very proud that Dale pursued his passion for box making and ornamental turning, a hobby which became a profession in his retirement. Some of his boxes are in the permanent collections of the Smithsonian, L.A. County Museum of Art, The Honolulu Museum of Art, the Yale University Museum of Art and several others, as well as in personal collections on all continents. In retirement, Charlene stayed busy developing her own very special interests of weaving, knitting, gardening, cooking, and traveling. She owned and skillfully operated several looms, some remarkably large. Charlene and Dale traveled to Japan numerous times to look for rare wood. After Dale's passing she went on several cruises with friends. Charlene loved dogs, and was an avid gardener, loving Peonies, Iris, Daffodils, and Tulips. She loved spring with the flowers blooming and the birds singing. She also loved the winter holiday season and immensely enjoyed the special activities the holidays brought. Charlene cherished her friendships and led a full life involved with many community activities in and around the Lake Wildwood and Nevada County communities. She actively participated in Lake Wildwood's Diner's Club, and the Garden Club, even volunteering as President one year. She loved classical music and attending symphonies with her friends. Charlene had season tickets to InConcert Sierra & Music in the Mountains for many years. She also attended Sierra Master Chorale events, and supported the Interfaith Food Ministry. Charlene regularly supported many local arts, both financially and by attending events. She had a desire to help promote the arts and beauty in her community and region. Those who knew and loved Charlene will remember her as a loving and dynamic woman. She was caring, quiet, sweet, generous, and had a great sense of humor. She loved life, was feisty with a stubborn streak, was patient, a good listener, wise, adventurous, and fiercely independent. Edna "Charlene" Chase passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 in Grass Valley. Charlene will be deeply missed by many. In lieu of gifts or flowers, contributions may be made to the Interfaith Food Ministry located at 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley, CA 95945 (530) 273-8132.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store