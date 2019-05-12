Services Neptune Society of Northern California - Chico 1353 East 8th Street Chico , CA 95928 (530) 345-7200 Resources More Obituaries for Edward Miller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward Miller

EDWARD MILLER Edward L. Miller passed away on April 26, 2019 at age 77. He leaves behind his wife Suanne Miller, his son Bryan Miller, Bryan's wife Lauren Miller, and his grandson Harrison Miller. Ed was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and grew up among the steel mills where his grandfathers (first gener-ation immigrants from Germany) and his father worked. After high school he joined the Navy and served three tours as an Electronic Counter Measures Operator in the A3D Sky Warrior aboard the USS Inde-pendence. During his time in service he bec-ame a member of the Navy's Sixth Fleet Basket-ball Team where he played in a variety of cities across the European theater during his Mediter-ranean deployments. Following his service in the Navy he completed his undergraduate work at Geneva College on a basketball scholarship. Following his graduation from Geneva, he entered the University of Pitts-burg to complete a master's program and was then invited to stay and earn his Doctorate in the College of Educ-ation. One of his favorite memories of this time was when he formed and managed a teacher training program for inner-city students called the F.B.I. (Future Black Instructors), until a member of the Federal Bureau of Investigation visited his office to inform him that the acronym could not be shared. When Ed completed the doctoral program in education at the Uni-versity of Pittsburg, he took a position as assistant professor in the College of Education at California State Univer-sity, Sacramento. There he developed an exper-imental teacher education center; taught courses in science education, psych-ology of education, and supervision of instruction; was promoted to Full Professor; elected Chair of the Teacher Education Department; and sailed his boat, Halcyon, through-out the California Delta and off the California Coast. During this time, he met and married Suanne. In 1981 Ed was selected for a fellowship program through the California State University System's Chancellor's Office, desi-gned to prepare promising faculty for administrative assignments within the CSU system. He and Suanne moved to Chico, California where their son Bryan was born in 1983. Ed completed the fellowship program as an administrative intern and was then appointed Dean of the School of Education & Physical Education. He served in that role for six years, went back to teaching and then retired half-time to teach for 5 years in the faculty early retirement program. After full retirement in 2006 Ed and Suanne lived in their home in Chico until Ed's passing. Ed and family were passionate boaters for the bulk of their time as a family. Ed & Suanne continued enjoying this hobby as active and engaged members of the Delta Marina Yacht Club, boating with fellow members regularly in the Sacramento Delta and San Francisco Bay Area. Ed frequently met with a group of retired CSUC professors he referred to as the "The lunch bunch" where he enjoyed sharing stories and laughs with old friends. He also enjoyed visiting with Bryan, Lauren & Harrison, and was particularly fond of his time gardening and sharing the joy of growing vegetables with his beloved grandson. Ed will be buried at sea with a sendoff by his family and dear friends. Gifts of condolence are kindly requested to be directed in the form of donation to the s Project at: P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 12, 2019