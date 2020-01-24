|
|
EDYTH MARIE FOX March 29, 1924 ~ December 26, 2019 Edyth Marie Fox went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, December 26, 2019. She was born March 29, 1924, in Corning, CA to John and Jessie Fox. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Stewart of Sacramento, CA, sister-in-law, Phyllis Fox of Visalia, CA, 5 cousins, and 9 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Jessie Fox, and brothers Earl and Albert Fox; and nephew James Fox. Edyth was raised in the First Baptist Church in Corning and was a life-long member there. She attended Corning Schools and graduated from Corning Union High School in 1942, as the Valedictorian of her class. By then, WW II had started and she moved to Oakland, CA to attend Merritt Business College. She worked in the office at Merco Nordstrom Valve Co., a defense plant. After that, she worked for an American Baptist field executive while living in Berkeley, CA. In 1945, the war ended and her apartment in Berkeley was sold, so she moved back to Corning with her mother and father. Her mom told the bank manager that Edyth was back in Corning, and was interested in a secretarial job. He said his secretary happened to be leaving the following weekso Edyth became the secretary to Mr. Hollingberg, the manager of Bank of America in Corning. She worked as a secretary at that bank for 35 years. When Edyth came back to Corning from Berkeley, she led the junior high Baptist Youth Fellowship at the First Baptist Church. She was a mentor to those young people and took them to conventions in the state. She was also a camp counselor for summer camps at the church camp in Mineral, CA. For many years, she taught Sunday school to first and second graders and played the piano for those precious children until she was 86. She was a great example to future generations of faithfulness to the Lord. Edyth loved to travel. In 1957, she drove to the east coast with a cousin and went to the first Billy Graham Crusade in New York City. She went on two trips to the Holy Land and to Europe with brother Earl, his wife Phyllis and two of her great nieces. Many trips were taken with her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Bill Stewart. Edyth and her cousin, Katherine Fox, drove many miles together for years as neither of them ever got marriedthey loved to visit the Oregon coast. In the 60's, she moved from her childhood home on Houghton Ave., to a house on South St. in Corning. In the 80's her parents moved in with her and she was their caregiver until they passed away. She stayed in that house until she was 91. After a stroke in 2016, she moved to Chico for care. Her loyal dog Spencer was always by her side. Edyth would be happy to know he now has a new home. The family would like to thank all of the people who lovingly cared for Edyth at The Oakmont. Edyth lived by the principles she learned at homeGod was first, family second, and community and friends were third in her life. She tirelessly gave to others and honored God throughout her whole life. GONE, BUT NOT FORGOTTEN, FLY WITH THE ANGELS EDYTH UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN AT HEAVEN'S GATE! A graveside service will be held on January 25, 2020, 10:00 AM, at the Corning Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the First Baptist Church, 110 E. 1st St., Corning, with lunch to follow.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 24, 2020